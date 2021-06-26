Stablecoin pools could be the next frontier for DeFi By Cointelegraph

Altcoin Roundup: Stablecoin pools could be the next frontier for DeFi
In times like these, when the entire cryptocurrency market is down and there is nary a sector-wide runup to be found, traders have to dig into data to see how the market dynamics may have changed to pinpoint signs of new growth.
Stablecoins are the newest trend to emerge in the decentralized finance (DeFi) arena due to the resiliency they bring to the sector, especially since protocols that are more reliant on the dollar-pegged assets continue to offer token holders low-risk yield opportunities in turbulent market conditions.
