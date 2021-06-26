Speed Up Crypto Legislation By CoinQuora

Ukraine Central Bank: Speed Up Crypto Legislation
  • The national bank of Ukraine is asking the state to hurry up with crypto legislation.
  • The bank’s policy unit has also instructed the board to look into the impact of crypto in other countries’ central banks.
  • The move is to help manage crypto risks better and protect crypto dealing customers.

Ukrainian central bank has asked the country’s government to speed up the legislation for crypto. The National Bank of Ukraine made the request in an official release.

The policy-making unit of the bank urged the state to hurry with its regulatory rules regarding crypto. To specify, they said to

“accelerate the preparation of legislation to regulate the crypto asset market and transactions conducted using [crypto-assets].”

Giving reasons for its interest in the matte…

