Reasons To Love Dascha Polanco

In case you’ve been under a rock, there are so many reasons to love Dascha, and I’m about to tell you ALL of them. Thank me later.
1.
She’s a proud Afro-Latina woman, and we are so here for it. We stan a queen who knows who she is and is proud of where she came from.
2.
Outside of her hit roles, she’s also got a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.
3.
She’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in. She was very outspoken during the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020, and has continued to use her platform to speak out.
5.
Her role as Dayanara Diaz in Orange Is the New Black stole the show. She quickly became a staple character for fans.
6.
Plus, her role as Beatrice was one of the best parts of the hit Netflix show Russian Doll.
7.
She’s also a mom of two! The actor is the parent to a son and a daughter.
8.
She doesn’t mind sharing the spotlight with her kids, and her daughter actually played the young version of her in Orange Is the New Black.
9.
She’s a natural fashion icon.
10.
When it comes to the In The Heights actor, everything she does is goals. She even started a new hobby during the pandemic.
11.
She’s never afraid to be raw and authentic.
12.
Finally, the best part is that she’s just getting started. Her next move will be starring in an NBC pilot, which I’m sure will be my new favorite show.
So basically, when I grow up I want to be Dascha Polanco.
