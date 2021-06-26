Project Management Institute President & CEO Sunil Prashara Announces Decision to Step Down

Sunil continued: “I am grateful to have had the chance to help develop and advance the Institute’s strategy over the past two years. It has been an amazing journey: from the successful execution of PMI 2.0, to leading the growth mission of PMI 4.0 that substantially increased PMI’s relevance and visibility among stakeholder communities around the world. We created a regional model for PMI, enabling the Institute to efficiently serve global constituencies in unique ways that had never been done before. And we navigated the challenges of COVID-19, and kept our employees safe, while increasing revenue and providing added value to those we serve. PMI is on a strong path to advance its goals far into the future, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we have done together.”

“It has been an honor to lead PMI,” Sunil said. “For the past year, I’ve been inspired by the heightened focus on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance with respect to business and investment, and after careful consideration, I have decided to enroll in a full time Masters program at the London Business School (LBS). It will demand my full attention, which is why I made the difficult decision to step away from PMI. I love this organization and will miss the amazing people here with whom I’ve had the privilege to work and collaborate.”

PHILADELPHIA — The Board of Directors of the Project Management Institute (PMI) stated today that Sunil Prashara, President & CEO, will be leaving PMI on December 31, 2021.

He added, “I appreciate the support of PMI’s Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors in reaching this decision and will work closely with them to ensure a smooth and seamless transition moving forward.”

“We are thankful for Sunil’s service to PMI and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” stated Tony Appleby, Chair of the Board of Directors. “We have started the process of initiating a search for PMI’s next President & CEO. In the meantime, the Board has appointed Michael DePrisco to manage day-to-day organizational activities. We heartily welcome him to this role.”

Tony added: “The resilience of project management leaders around the world throughout the pandemic has been incredible. They’ve shown an ability to adapt to a changing world facing extraordinary challenges, and they raised the bar for everyone in our industry. The work being done at PMI today to support these hard-working professionals has never been more important, and we are excited by the many initiatives we have in store to further support and serve our great community. This is an exciting time for PMI, and we look forward to continuing our mission and delivering strong results for our members around the world.”

The Institute has over 650,000 members in nearly every country served by more than 320 chapters around the world. Over 1.9 million professionals have been certified by PMI.

PMI will share details regarding the search for PMI’s next President & CEO over the coming months.

PMI is the world’s leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world’s leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education. PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at: www.pmi.org, www.projectmanagement.com

