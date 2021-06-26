Polygon and Beeple Joined Hands for WENEW NFT Platform Launch By CoinQuora



Polygon and Beeple Joined Hands for WENEW NFT Platform Launch



Mike Winkelman aka Beeple is launching its WENEW NFT Platform in Polygon.

The platform will release its Andy Murray x Wimbledon collection on July 2.

WENEW partners with Open Earth Foundation to donate a portion of each purchase.

Mike Winkelman aka Beeple, a famous digital artist and animator, is launching its WENEW NFT platform in Polygon. The talented artist and artworld disruptor is known for his $69M NFT sold via Christie’s famous auction house.

On another note, WENEW is a website capturing iconic moments in history and auctioning them as NFT collectibles. More so, it is described as a “memory palace of the metaverse,” pulling together moments across politics, music, fashion, and sports.

According to WENEW, they are launching their highly anticipated NFT platform on Polygon and all its NFT offerings. In fact, it includes the iconic collection featuring Andy Murray’s Wimbledon 2013 victory. On July 2nd, (09:00 PM GMT+4) the platform will release its Andy Murray x Wimbledon collection.

Apart from this, WENEW partners with the Open Earth Foundation to …

