Pi Network All Set to Launch Its Utility Apps Platform By CoinQuora

Pi Network, the innovative project bringing crypto mining to the masses, recently announced its plan to release a new platform to build apps on the network. The platform will provide a means for the entire network to build apps, create value, and contribute to the growth of the ecosystem.

The utility apps platform is due for launch on June 28, marking the occasion of Pi2 day. Interestingly, Pi2 day gets its name as the 28th day of the 6th month (6.28) represents the value equal to 2xPi or 3.14*2.

On this day, the Pi Network will also unveil its month-long hackathon for community developers. The hackathon will encourage developers to build Pi apps and projects on top of the newly launched utility apps platform and showcase their progress to earn rewards.

Pi has been under development since 2018 and is currently in testnet mode with over 10,000 connected nodes. After the conclusion of the testnet mode, the mainnet of Pi Network will launch toward the end of 2021. The launch of the utility apps platform and hackathon is a part of this bigger picture to build the Pi Network’s ecosystem and real-life utilities.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

