Marvel NFTs Set to Launch Later This Year By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
  • Marvel is finally launching its own NFTs with Veve Digital Collectibles app.
  • The comic giant will offer 3D statues and digital comics as NFTs.
  • Veve has already worked with other major brands such as DC Comics.

Good news for Marvel fans! Entertainment giant Marvel is finally making its way into the NFT space with VeVe Digital Collectibles. Its NFTs will launch later this year.

The Disney-owned comic books company has expanded into the film and TV entertainment industry over the last decade. Now, it has announced this week that it will launch its official NFTs. As per its press release, Marvel NFTs will include 3D statues and digital comics. Users will view the digital collection in the form of 3D models on smart devices. Users can also view them in virtual reality or even augmented reality platforms.

NFTs, which saw a major hike in popularity in early 2021, usually take the form o…

