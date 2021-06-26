Mariah Carey Supporting Britney Spears And Celeb Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

1.

Taylor Swift celebrated Father’s Day and the news that Red will be her next re-recorded album release:

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed’.


Twitter: @taylorswift13

2.

Ciara shared a loving tribute to Russell Wilson on Father’s Day:

Always Loving. Always Caring. Always There.Everyday I get to see the power of God’s love through how you love our children,&amp; how dedicated you are to seeing them grow to be everything God’s called them to be!We love you so much!You are our Rock! #HappyFathers Day @DangeRussWilson


Twitter: @ciara

3.

And Nick Jonas shared a super-cute throwback pic with Papa Jonas:

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there… but especially to my superhero dad @PapaJonas


Twitter: @nickjonas

Check out even more sweet Father’s Day tributes here.

4.

Brie Larson covered Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Jealousy, Jealousy,” and honestly I need a duet ASAP:


Twitter: @brielarson

5.

Viola Davis celebrated track star and Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson after her incredible performance in the Olympic trials:

Heading into the new week with this Queen’s energy, confidence and determination! Congrats #ShaCarriRichardson!!!🏃🏾‍♀️🧡🔥


Twitter: @violadavis

6.

And so did Michelle Obama:

If you haven’t seen it yet, @itskerrii’s race at the Olympic Trials is something to behold—but her grace and grit in this interview might be even more special. We are all so proud of you, Sha’Carri! Can’t wait to see what you do in Tokyo! 👏🏾


Twitter: @MichelleObama

7.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles reflected before her second Olympic trials:

hi St.Louis

can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream ✨


Twitter: @Simone_Biles

9.

Halsey and many more celebs also offered their support to Britney:

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.


Twitter: @halsey

10.

Among that list was Justin Timberlake, but his tweets garnered some backlash on Twitter:

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.

Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.

No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.


Twitter: @jtimberlake

11.

Rachel Zegler revealed she manifested being a Disney princess after it was announced this week that she’ll play Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation:


Twitter: @rachelzegler

13.

Dua Lipa shared pics celebrating her boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s 22nd birthday:


Twitter: @DUALIPA

14.

After Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, was announced, Jared Padalecki revealed he hadn’t heard anything about it 👀:

Dude. Happy for you.
Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.
I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p


Twitter: @jarpad

