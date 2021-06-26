Mariah Carey Supporting Britney Spears And Celeb Tweets

“Let me put a spell on you…”
1.
Taylor Swift celebrated Father’s Day and the news that Red will be her next re-recorded album release:
2.
Ciara shared a loving tribute to Russell Wilson on Father’s Day:
3.
And Nick Jonas shared a super-cute throwback pic with Papa Jonas:
4.
Brie Larson covered Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Jealousy, Jealousy,” and honestly I need a duet ASAP:
5.
Viola Davis celebrated track star and Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson after her incredible performance in the Olympic trials:
6.
And so did Michelle Obama:
7.
Meanwhile, Simone Biles reflected before her second Olympic trials:
11.
Rachel Zegler revealed she manifested being a Disney princess after it was announced this week that she’ll play Snow White in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation:
13.
Dua Lipa shared pics celebrating her boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s 22nd birthday:
14.
After Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters, was announced, Jared Padalecki revealed he hadn’t heard anything about it 👀:
