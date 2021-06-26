Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $118.782 by 04:56 (08:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $7.979B, or 0.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $118.782 to $129.356 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 24.81%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.017B or 2.17% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $105.1175 to $156.1088 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 71.72% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $30,296.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.61% on the day.

was trading at $1,725.92 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.71%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $569.133B or 46.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $201.231B or 16.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.