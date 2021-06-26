Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk perfected market leadership

“Investment in learning is always the best investment you will ever make.”
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Article content
This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.
Say what you want about COVID-19, but if it has taught us anything, it’s that we are resourceful and resilient. When companies were letting their employees go, many opted to get out on their own, either as freelancers, or starting up a new business. While you may think that getting into the entrepreneurial spirit is a little crazy during a pandemic, it could be argued that it’s the perfect time to become your own boss. If you have a vision and a passion to pursue your dream, with some determination, the right resources, and some education, you could fulfill not only your financial needs, but your personal goals and creative desires as well.
Keep this in mind: the likes of entrepreneurs including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk (both of whom are alternately vying for the richest man in the world status) started off somewhere, and look where they are now. Of course, this didn’t happen overnight, and their leadership styles may have changed over the times given the status of the economy and the world at large. Case in point, they are both now looking to innovation to foster growth, boosting the success of Amazon, SpaceX and Tesla to new levels.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
So, do you think you have what it takes? There are certain characteristics that are required to be a successful entrepreneur—some of these may be innate, some may need to honed, others could be learned. Qualities such as creativity, professionalism, openness to risk-taking and perhaps even failure, empathy, and good social skills will all go a long way.
Article content
On a more practical side, this MSTRMND Academy bundles offers instruction on how to grow your business knowledge quickly with full lifetime access to hundreds of courses and e-books on marketing, business, personal development, health, and more. Specifically designed with entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals in mind, you will stay current and benefit from the substantial amount of new content that is added every month.
Valued at over $1,200 this comprehensive bundle can be yours today for $37.99. We are confident you will agree with Amresh K., a satisfied student who enthuses, “Investment in learning is always the best investment you will ever make.”
Prices subject to change.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.