Institutions have no appetite for Bitcoin at this price level: JPMorgan By Cointelegraph

Institutions have no appetite for Bitcoin at this price level: JPMorgan
As Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to hold its breath above $35,000 on Thursday, JPMorgan (NYSE:) expects an overall bearish movement below the critical price level based on the BTC-to-gold volatility ratio.
In a note sent to investors on Wednesday, JPMorgan detailed its reasoning to see the fair value of between $23,000 and $35,000 over the medium term. The banking giant previously pictured a $140,000 roadmap if the biggest cryptocurrency matches gold’s allocation and volatility profile.
