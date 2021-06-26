Hodler’s Digest, June 20–26 By Cointelegraph



John McAfee tributes, El Salvador’s bold plans, altcoin fears: Hodler’s Digest, June 20–26



Remembering John McAfee: Computer programmer and crypto evangelist dead at 75

John McAfee was found dead in his Spanish prison cell hours after the countrys courts ruled that he could be extradited to the U.S. to face tax evasion charges. He was 75.

He was best known for creating one of the worlds best-known antivirus software programs. The entrepreneur also made headlines in the crypto space and mainstream media for a July 2017 prediction that the price of would reach $500,000 by 2020. McAfee didnt end up fulfilling the terms of an extravagant bet where he claimed he would eat [his] dick on national television if it didnt happen.

