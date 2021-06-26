Ethereum London upgrade launches on testnet as 100K staked in a day on Eth2 By Cointelegraph

Ethereum London upgrade launches on testnet as 100K staked in a day on Eth2
Ethereum’s forthcoming London upgrade, containing the highly-anticipated Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, has been deployed on the Ropsten testnet.
Following the launch on Ropsten on Thursday, London is now expected to progress through Ethereum’s Goerli, Rinkeby and Kovan testnets at roughly weekly intervals — from which point the Ethereum community expects a date for mainnet deployment to firm up.
