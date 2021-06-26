ETH Hash Rate Crash by 20% After China’s Crypto Crackdown By CoinQuora



ETH Hash Rate Crash by 20% After China’s Crypto Crackdown



miners have also been significantly impacted by China’s BTC crackdown.

ETH itself has seen a sharp decline over the past few weeks.

The Sichuan government followed Xinjiang’s lead and issued a similar order on June 18.

Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network by market capitalization, has also seen a visible drop over the past month. Ethereum has had a steeper decline, especially in the past two weeks since China’s high-level crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining activities happened.

Looking at Etherscan.io, the data shows that the network’s hash rate was on an upward trend. This was before reaching a recent top of about 643 terahashes per second (TH/s) on May 20. That’s the time when the Chinese State Council released a memo from a meeting about cracking down specifically on minings.

Still, two weeks after May 20, Ethereum’s network hash rate continued relatively st…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora