Elon Musk agrees to speak with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at Bitcoin event By Cointelegraph

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO and Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiast Elon Musk may be speaking at an event aimed at educating institutional investors on (BTC).

In a Twitter discussion with Jack Dorsey, Musk agreed to speak at “The ₿ Word,” a July 21 virtual event hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation and featuring major players in the crypto space.

