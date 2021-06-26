El Salvador to airdrop $30 in Bitcoin to every adult citizen By Cointelegraph

El Salvador to airdrop $30 in Bitcoin to every adult citizen
The president of El Salvador has announced the government will airdrop $30 worth of (BTC) to every adult citizen of the country.
The announcement was welcomed by Bitcoiners, with influencers speculating that El Salvador’s government will need to purchase the required BTC it intends to distribute adding more than $100 million in buying pressure on markets.
