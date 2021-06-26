Crypto businesses struggling to fill job openings amid industry expansion By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The skills shortage among crypto’s specialized workforce is causing significant competition among businesses to secure the right talent for their organizations.

According to Bloomberg, crypto firms are finding it somewhat difficult to find the right candidates to fill job openings as these firms look to expand their operations across the globe.