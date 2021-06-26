Cardano (ADA) Staking Has Reached More Than 650k Addresses By CoinQuora



Cardano (ADA) Staking Has Reached More Than 650k Addresses



adds more than 50,000 new staking addresses.

ADA reached a milestone with over 650k staking addresses.

CEO Charles Hoskinson announced plans to travel to the Central American Nation.

Cardano (ADA) has added more than 50,000 new staking addresses in the past three weeks. They are reaching a milestone with over 650K staking addresses. In addition, the world’s fifth-largest crypto could soon arrive in El Salvador after founder Charles Hoskinson announced plans to travel to the Central American nation.

As per Pooltool data, the number of addresses staking Cardano ADA has totaled 659,000 and 2,647 active staking mining pools. Total staked funds are worth $30 billion as of writing, representing 71.27% of ADA’s total supply.

The number of addresses also represents an increase of just over 8% in recent weeks. On June 3, Cardano broke a record by passing 600,000 active opt-in addresses for the first time. As reported by various news outlets at the time, the network had reached 608,391 wallets with 2,561 active pools.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora