Bitcoin Taproot locked in to improve privacy and introduce smart contracts By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Taproot locked in to improve privacy and introduce smart contracts
On June 12, (BTC) mining pool Slush Pool (NASDAQ:) mined block 687,285 with the transaction including a Taproot upgrade activation signal. That particular block was the 1,816th to include a signal for Taproot activation by a BTC miner within the difficulty epoch that lasted from May 30 to June 13.
With 2,016 blocks created every difficulty period, crossing 1,816 blocks with a Taproot activation signal satisfied the 90% signaling threshold required to lock in the upgrade. This event meant that Taproot, Bitcoin’s first protocol upgrade in over four years, was set for its activation phase to be expected in mid-November.
