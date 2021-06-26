Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $30,884.1 by 03:38 (07:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.35% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $586.0B, or 46.45% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $30,877.9 to $32,643.0 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.2%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $40.3B or 44.37% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $28,901.7598 to $36,097.8984 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 52.32% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $1,757.86 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.59% on the day.

Tether was trading at $0.9999 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.02%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $206.1B or 16.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.5B or 4.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.