Binance served warning by Japan’s FSA for operating without authorization By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Crypto trading platform Binance may once again be heading for a standoff with financial regulators in Japan.

On Friday, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) issued a warning to Binance, accusing the company of offering crypto exchange services in the country without registration. The agency also served a similar warning to crypto derivatives trading platform Bybit back in May.