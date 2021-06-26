‘Billion of users adopting Bitcoin? Maybe in 10 years,’ says Dan Held By Cointelegraph

has a good chance of becoming the world’s reserve currency, although we are “at least 10 years away from that,” said Dan Held, Kraken’s head of growth, in an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph.

According to Held, the transition to “hyperbitcoinization” — a world where Bitcoin (BTC) is adopted by billions of users — starts with retail users, then institutional investors, and finally, governments getting involved.