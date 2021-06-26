Best Ariana Grande Fashion Looks

Bradly Lamb
Before you ask, yes, it was hard to narrow down this list.

Devoted Arianators will know that today is the queen of pop Ariana Grande‘s birthday.

In celebration, we’ve rounded up her 28 most iconic looks (and there are a lot):


John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

1.

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Show


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The deep purple satin two-piece is so stunning I barely have the words to do it justice. Combined with the layered necklaces, beaming highlight, and signature slicked-back pony, this look is simply everything to me.

2.

The “7 Rings” music video


Ariana Grande / YouTube

The hairpiece, the heels, the tattered sequined skirt — simply divine.

3.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Sorry, Ariana now owns the color gray. I don’t make the rules (she does).

4.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards performance


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Yes, I’m including two from the 2020 Grammys because just look at this.

5.

Billboard’s 13th Annual Women in Music gala


Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Another color she owns: lavender.

6.

2018 Met Gala


Jackson Lee

When the Met Gala theme was “Heavenly Bodies” and Ariana not only understood the assignment, but quite literally created it.

7.

Manchester Pride Live 2019


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG

This latex skirt, thigh-high boots, and harness moment is so beyond hot.

8.

June 2018 in New York City


Gotham / GC Images

There is no two ways about it — this iconic look will stand the test of time. 

9.

The “Problem” music video


Ariana Grande / YouTube

As we know, Ariana loves to seek fashion inspiration from a variety of eras, as well as icons from cult classics (more on this later), so this 1960s go-go dancer-inspired outfit had to make it onto this list.

10.

This motorcycle shoot teasing her “Problem” era

11.

The “Everyday” music video


Ariana Grande / YouTube

Did you know Ariana invented the oversized jacket look?

12.

The “Dangerous Woman” era

13.

Raising Malawi Benefit hosted by Madonna in 2016


Jeff Kravitz

I am simply left speechless.

14.

The “34+35” remix video

15.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards

16.

The “Don’t Call Me Angel” music video

18.

The “Thank u, next” music video

19.

The “Boyfriend” music video

20.

Givenchy Fall Winter 2019 Campaign

#ARIVENCHY, the #GivenchyFW19 campaign featuring @ArianaGrande.
https://t.co/y4vT8yFvKu


Givenchy

Ariana’s go-to isn’t typically a suit, but this green two-piece makes me wish it was!

22.

2017 Halloween costume

23.

“The Way” music video


Ariana Grande

A simple, classic black dress and thigh-highs — how it all pretty much started.

24.

2019 Sweetener World Tour


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG

What can I say? She puts the “icon” in iconic.

25.

2015 in London


Neil Mockford / GC Images

The casual, yet classy look is Ariana’s brand, and she pulls it off so well here.

26.

2016 Billboard Music Awards


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Not only does this dress deserve to be immortalized in this post, but it also sparked the singer’s hilarious “And what about it?” meme.

27.

2016 American Music Awards


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

It was a reset, honestly.

28.

And, last but not least, her wedding

Take a look inside @ArianaGrande and Dalton Gomez’s intimate at-home wedding ceremony, shared exclusively with Vogue
https://t.co/3raFje4Q4N


Vogue

Gorgeous, darling, just gorgeous.

Did we miss your favorite looks by Ariana? Comment below!

