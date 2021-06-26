Beeple launches iconic ‘moments’ NFT platform with Time, Universal, and Warner By Cointelegraph

Beeple launches iconic ‘moments’ NFT platform with Time, Universal, and Warner
Pioneering digital artist Mike Winkelmann— better known as Beeple — has helped launch We.new, a platform selling iconic moments in sports, politics, art, and fashion as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
The platform is backed by industry giants from the world of journalism, sport, and music including TIME, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Wasserman, and Endeavor.
