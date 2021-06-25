Yuan firms against dollar, but U.S. inflation could renew downward pressure

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan firmed slightly

against the U.S dollar on Friday after a stronger fixing by the

central bank, but analysts expected renewed pressure on the

Chinese currency if data later shows U.S. inflation rose

further.

Investors are eyeing the release of the U.S. core personal

consumption expenditures index at 1230 GMT after the Federal

Reserve indicated last week it may raise rates earlier than

expected.

The yuan opened at 6.4639 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4642 at midday. The People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4744 per dollar

prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4824.

PBOC has repeatedly warned against one-way bets of the yuan,

which hit a three-year high against the greenback in late May.

“PBOC prefers to keep the trade-weighted RMB largely stable

this year, while likely allowing USD/CNY to be a function of

dollar moves amid dollar strengthening post June,” HSBC said in

a note on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the

greenback against a basket of major currencies, has pulled back

since it reached a two-month high on June 18 after the Fed

signaled higher rates in 2023. It fell to 91.771 on Friday from

the previous close of 91.847.

U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted a $1.2 trillion

bipartisan bill to boost infrastructure investment.

Investors had been looking to an infrastructure agreement to

extend the recovery in the world’s largest economy, but some

economists worry that the massive fiscal stimulus could push

inflation higher.

HSBC estimates that the U.S. 10-year treasury yield

, which has picked up gradually from a near

four-month-low of 1.45% on June 18, will rise further and reach

1.8% by year-end.

Higher interest rates traditionally help support the dollar.

A trader at a Chinese bank expected the yuan to remain

range-bound, as many overseas-listed companies rush to buy

foreign currencies for dividend payment, but said Chinese

companies were also keen to sell the dollar.

The yuan market at 4:41AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4744 6.4824 0.12%

Spot yuan 6.4642 6.4722 0.12%

Divergence from -0.16%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.99%

Spot change since 2005 28.04%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.73 97.69 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.771 91.847 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.467 -0.04%

*

Offshore 6.6349 -2.42%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR