Yuan firms against dollar, but U.S. inflation could renew downward pressure

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan firmed slightly
against the U.S dollar on Friday after a stronger fixing by the
central bank, but analysts expected renewed pressure on the
Chinese currency if data later shows U.S. inflation rose
further.
Investors are eyeing the release of the U.S. core personal
consumption expenditures index at 1230 GMT after the Federal
Reserve indicated last week it may raise rates earlier than
expected.
The yuan opened at 6.4639 per dollar and was
changing hands at 6.4642 at midday. The People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4744 per dollar
prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4824.
PBOC has repeatedly warned against one-way bets of the yuan,
which hit a three-year high against the greenback in late May.
“PBOC prefers to keep the trade-weighted RMB largely stable
this year, while likely allowing USD/CNY to be a function of
dollar moves amid dollar strengthening post June,” HSBC said in
a note on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures the value of the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, has pulled back
since it reached a two-month high on June 18 after the Fed
signaled higher rates in 2023. It fell to 91.771 on Friday from
the previous close of 91.847.
U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted a $1.2 trillion
bipartisan bill to boost infrastructure investment.
Investors had been looking to an infrastructure agreement to
extend the recovery in the world’s largest economy, but some
economists worry that the massive fiscal stimulus could push
inflation higher.
HSBC estimates that the U.S. 10-year treasury yield
, which has picked up gradually from a near
four-month-low of 1.45% on June 18, will rise further and reach
1.8% by year-end.
Higher interest rates traditionally help support the dollar.
A trader at a Chinese bank expected the yuan to remain
range-bound, as many overseas-listed companies rush to buy
foreign currencies for dividend payment, but said Chinese
companies were also keen to sell the dollar.
The yuan market at 4:41AM GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4744 6.4824 0.12%
Spot yuan 6.4642 6.4722 0.12%
Divergence from -0.16%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.99%
Spot change since 2005 28.04%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 97.73 97.69 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 91.771 91.847 -0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.467 -0.04%
*
Offshore 6.6349 -2.42%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM)
