Yuan firms against dollar, but U.S. inflation could renew downward pressure

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan firmed slightly

against the U.S dollar on Friday after a stronger fixing by the

central bank, but analysts expected renewed pressure on the

Chinese currency if data later shows U.S. inflation rose

further.

Investors are eyeing the release of the U.S. core personal

consumption expenditures index at 1230 GMT after the Federal

Reserve indicated last week it may raise rates earlier than

expected.

The yuan opened at 6.4639 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4642 at midday. The People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4744 per dollar

prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4824.

PBOC has repeatedly warned against one-way bets of the yuan,

which hit a three-year high against the greenback in late May.

“PBOC prefers to keep the trade-weighted RMB largely stable

this year, while likely allowing USD/CNY to be a function of

dollar moves amid dollar strengthening post June,” HSBC said in

a note on Friday.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the

greenback against a basket of major currencies, has pulled back

since it reached a two-month high on June 18 after the Fed

signaled higher rates in 2023. It fell to 91.771 on Friday from

the previous close of 91.847.