year yields jumps back above 1.50% as inflation rises

NEW YORK — The yield of the benchmark

10-year Treasury jumped above 1.50% Friday to close out a week

in which yields notched their largest weekly gains since March.

The moves higher came after the Federal Reserve’s main

inflation reading rose 3.45%, the most in 29 years, as supply

constraints and increased demand for services helped lift prices

in May. Overall, consumer spending remained flat last month,

following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April.

The pace of inflation will not likely be enough to prompt

the Fed to deviate from its plan to raise interest rates twice

in 2023 or to begin tapering its support of the bond market,

analysts said.

Bond yields fell sharply last week after the Fed’s hawkish

tone at its policy meeting surprised many investors.

“We don’t believe that this data will impact the Fed’s

current plans for reducing extraordinary stimulus and rate

hikes,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at

Independent Advisor Alliance. “They haven’t publicized their

plans explicitly, but between the most recent Dot Plot and Fed

speeches, they have shown interest in beginning a tapering plan

in the next 6-12 months.”

The yield curve – a measure of expectations of future