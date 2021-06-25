year yields jumps back above 1.50% as inflation rises

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

NEW YORK — The yield of the benchmark

10-year Treasury jumped above 1.50% Friday to close out a week

in which yields notched their largest weekly gains since March.

The moves higher came after the Federal Reserve’s main

inflation reading rose 3.45%, the most in 29 years, as supply

constraints and increased demand for services helped lift prices

in May. Overall, consumer spending remained flat last month,

following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April.

The pace of inflation will not likely be enough to prompt

the Fed to deviate from its plan to raise interest rates twice

in 2023 or to begin tapering its support of the bond market,

analysts said.

Bond yields fell sharply last week after the Fed’s hawkish

tone at its policy meeting surprised many investors.

“We don’t believe that this data will impact the Fed’s

current plans for reducing extraordinary stimulus and rate

hikes,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at

Independent Advisor Alliance. “They haven’t publicized their

plans explicitly, but between the most recent Dot Plot and Fed

speeches, they have shown interest in beginning a tapering plan

in the next 6-12 months.”

The yield curve – a measure of expectations of future

economic growth – steepened slightly, with the spread between 5-

and 30-year Treasury yields edging up to 123.80 basis points

from 118.60 the day before.

“Today’s inflation data was another vote of confidence for

the inflation is transitory camp,” said Edward Moya

senior market analyst, The Americas, at OANDA.

Treasury yields are likely to trade in a tight trading range

given that “we see no obvious trigger on the horizon that would

warrant another repricing ahead of next week’s employment

report,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO

Capital Markets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.5377%, while

shorter-term 2-year Treasury yields edged up to 0.4812%. Long

duration 30-year Treasury yields rose to 2.1723%.

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000

Two-year note 99-182/256 0.27 0.002

Three-year note 99-82/256 0.4812 0.008

Five-year note 99-186/256 0.9311 0.024

Seven-year note 99-180/256 1.2945 0.038

10-year note 100-204/256 1.5377 0.051

20-year bond 102-108/256 2.1003 0.073

30-year bond 104-112/256 2.1723 0.077

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.75 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -1.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -33.00 -1.50

spread

(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR