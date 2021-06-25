XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $0.61025 by 12:22 (16:22 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 22.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $28.47953B, or 2.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.61015 to $0.68810 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 22.71%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.05691B or 3.50% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5102 to $0.8050 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 81.45% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,292.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.86% on the day.

was trading at $1,804.05 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.26%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $610.09238B or 46.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $211.64186B or 16.20% of the total cryptocurrency market value.