World’s first Bitcoin ETF adds $3M per day throughout BTC price dip By Cointelegraph

The world’s first regulated (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) actually benefited from the recent price dip, data shows.

As on-chain analytics service Glassnode noted on June 24, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF continued to add to its assets under management throughout the second half of May.

Purpose ETF BTC holdings vs. chart. Source: Glassnode/ Twitter