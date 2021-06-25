Used-car retailer CarMax posts quarterly revenue surge By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – Used-car retailer CarMax Inc (NYSE:) reported a 138% rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday, as more people opted for personal vehicles over public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net income rose to $436.8 million, or $2.63 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $4.98 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.
Total revenue rose to $7.70 billion from $3.23 billion.
