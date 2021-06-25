U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.69% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.69%, while the index climbed 0.33%, and the index lost 0.06%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 15.53% or 20.75 points to trade at 154.35 at the close. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) added 1.49% or 5.94 points to end at 404.81 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was up 1.43% or 1.90 points to 134.92 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.39% or 3.04 points to trade at 216.30 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 0.91% or 2.27 points to end at 248.30 and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 0.61% or 1.64 points to 265.05.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Nike Inc (NYSE:) which rose 15.53% to 154.35, CarMax Inc (NYSE:) which was up 6.74% to settle at 127.48 and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which gained 3.78% to close at 32.94.

The worst performers were FedEx Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 3.42% to 292.59 in late trade, Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:) which lost 2.28% to settle at 33.45 and Waters Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 2.08% to 337.43 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 63.01% to 18.42, Fuwei Films Holdings Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 38.27% to settle at 12.320 and Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 32.14% to close at 16.980.

The worst performers were Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.71% to 4.060 in late trade, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:) which lost 14.25% to settle at 23.95 and Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.49% to 13.47 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1730 to 1434 and 128 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1830 rose and 1592 declined, while 173 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 15.53% or 20.75 to 154.35. Shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.78% or 1.20 to 32.94. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 15.53% or 20.75 to 154.35. Shares in Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 63.01% or 7.12 to 18.42. Shares in Alfi Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 32.14% or 4.130 to 16.980. Shares in Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 13.49% or 2.10 to 13.47.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.19% to 15.62 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.20% or 3.50 to $1780.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.91% or 0.67 to hit $73.97 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.69% or 0.52 to trade at $76.08 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.06% to 1.1937, while USD/JPY fell 0.06% to 110.79.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 91.787.

