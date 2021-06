U.S. infrastructure deal gives copper a helping hand

Article content

LONDON — Copper prices rose on Friday after U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal valued at $1.2 trillion over eight years, which helped reinforce expectations of stronger demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.4% at $9,479 a tonne in official rings.

Prices of the metal used in the power and construction industries are up about 5% this week, partly due to perceptions that there would be no imminent tightening of monetary policy in the United States.

“It’s been a U.S.-led week, the Fed is walking things back a bit and the infrastructure plan added to impetus,” said Citi analyst Oliver Nugent. “This is a year when demand growth is really all about the world outside China.”

Metals markets typically focus on China, which accounts for about half of global consumption of industrial metals.

INVENTORIES: Copper stocks in LME registered warehouses at 210,975 tonnes are up nearly 90% since May 12 and at their highest since July last year.

Most of that copper – 203,875 tonnes – is on warrant meaning it is available to the market.

“That is the highest on warrant number since the depth of the pandemic,” said Nugent, adding that demand for copper goods was high, but that consumers were using their inventories of the metal instead of buying it.