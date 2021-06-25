U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers look at merchandise in the Swatch store in Times Square in New York City, U.S., May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) – BofA expects U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, against a rising perception of it being transitory, and it said that only a market crash would prevent central banks from tightening in the next six months.

It was “fascinating so many deem inflation as transitory when stimulus, economic growth, asset/commodity/housing inflations deemed permanent”, the investment bank’s top strategist Michael Hatnett said in a note on Friday.

Hartnett thinks inflation will remain in the 2%-4% range over the next 2-4 years.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday vowed to not raise rates not just out of fear of potential rising inflation, a move to soothe investor nerves after a hawkish monetary policy meeting last week.

In the week to Wednesday, investors loaded $7 billion into equities and $9.9 billion into bond funds, while pulling $53.5 billion from cash funds, BofA calculated, using EPFR data.

Within equities, emerging market funds saw outflows of $1.6 billion – the largest since September 2020.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR