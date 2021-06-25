U.S. Ban to Have Only Limited Impact on China’s Solar Industry

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A U.S. ban on some solar materials made in the Xinjiang region is unlikely to have a major impact on Chinese polysilicon manufacturers, analysts said, although that could change if other countries follow Washington.

The Biden administration imposed a “withhold release order” on Thursday for products made by Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. and ports were instructed to detain shipments of its silica-based products. Another four Chinese entities were also added to Washington’s export blacklist on concerns over allegations of human-rights abuses against the ethnic Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

The action falls short of the broad regional ban that some activists were pressing for and appears designed to confront alleged abuses without stifling the fast-growing use of renewable energy in the U.S. China makes most of the world’s polysilicon — a key material in solar panels — and also supplies three-quarters of all panels.

See also: Biden Balances Climate And Human Rights in China Solar Ban

The likely impact on the Chinese industry will be “mild,” as the U.S. only buys a small portion of China’s solar module output, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Pierre Lau said in a note. The prohibition could actually end up hampering the U.S.’s ability to make solar capacity additions, the analysts said.