U.S. and E.U. won’t ban Bitcoin By CoinQuora



Global Forex Chief Market Strategist: U.S. and E.U. won't ban Bitcoin



According to Marc Chandler, the U.S. and E.U. won’t ban .

But he also said that investors should expect more regulation on cryptos in general.

During an interview with Bloomberg Technology, Chandler said crypto investors shouldn’t worry about a possible Bitcoin crackdown in the U.S. or Western Europe. But he said that investors should expect more regulation on cryptos in general.

Marc Chandler noted,

“I think that the U.S. Western Europe is not going to be so much banning crypto as some people fear to protect their monopoly. But rather regulating it, making sure that it’s not being used to do undesirable activities.”

“But I think that the other hurdle there’s going to be coming to besides the regulation from Americans,” added Ch…

