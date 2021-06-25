U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Article content

The United States has administered 321,199,379 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 380,222,670 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 320,687,205 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 24 out of 379,248,700 doses delivered.

The agency said 178,491,147 people had received at least one dose, while 151,615,554 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)