These are the Top 2 Post-Pandemic Winners to Keep an Eye On By StockNews



© Reuters. These are the Top 2 Post-Pandemic Winners to Keep an Eye On



The reopening of infrastructure development projects and rising need for transportation services for goods with the economy gradually returning to normal should help electrical equipment manufacturer Preformed Line Products (PLPC) and transportation services provider P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) grow substantially in the coming quarters. So, we think these potential post-pandemic winners are worth keeping an eye on.The re-engagement of economic activities this year positions several pandemic-hit industries well for a solid rebound. So, stocks from these industries are expected to deliver solid returns in the coming months. While the technology sector was the pandemic winner and is expected to continue performing well in the post-pandemic environment, due to continuing digital transformation, the reopening of industrial activities should help many non-tech stocks deliver bigger returns in the coming months.

Following 6.4% growth in the first quarter of 2021, the Conference Board expects U.S. Real GDP growth to be 9% in the second quarter and 6.6% this year.

Therefore, we believe the electrical equipment manufacturer Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) and transportation services provider P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:) will witness a strong rebound in their businesses. And their ability to capitalize on the economic recovery should help their stocks deliver exceptional returns in the coming months. So, we think these two names could be ideal choices for investors looking to invest in post-pandemic winners.

Continue reading on StockNews