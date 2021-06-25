Taiwan, U.S. to hold long-stalled trade talks next week

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan and the United States will hold trade talks next week, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said on Friday, resuming long-stalled discussions as Washington seeks to deepen its support for the Chinese-claimed island.

The Trade and Investment Framework Agreement talks, or TIFA, stalled after former U.S. President Barack Obama left office in 2016 and his successor Donald Trump’s trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, focused his attention on China, the world’s second-largest economy.

The TIFA Council meeting would be held virtually on Wednesday, opened by the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Brent Christensen, and Taiwan’s top diplomat in Washington, Hsiao Bi-Khim, the U.S. diplomatic mission on the island, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations will serve as the “chief consultants” for the talks, it added.

“AIT looks forward to using the TIFA process to strengthen the strategic trade and investment partnership that exists between our two economies,” it said in a statement.

Taiwan had been cautiously optimistic about resuming the high level trade talks with Washington this year after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled a possible resumption this month.