Speculators decrease short dollar bets in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data By Reuters

By Karen Brettell

(Reuters) – Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position fell to $12.80 billion in the week ended June 22, compared with a net short of $18.99 billion the previous week.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the U.S. dollar posted a net short position of $13.04 billion, compared with a net short of $19.06 billion a week earlier.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $6.085 billion

22 Jun 2021 Prior week

week

Long 34,118 22,974

Short 87,980 69,824

Net -53,862 -46,850

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar short by $-13.29 billion

22 Jun 2021 Prior week

week

Long 207,863 210,816

Short 118,806 92,630

Net 89,057 118,186

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar short by $-1.563 billion

22 Jun 2021 Prior week

week

Long 51,445 55,203

Short 33,518 23,033

Net 17,927 32,170

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar short by $-1.846 billion

22 Jun 2021 Prior week

week

Long 20,980 14,875

Short 7,428 5,488

Net 13,552 9,387

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar short by $-3.513 billion

22 Jun 2021 Prior week

week

Long 69,074 73,071

Short 25,849 28,817

Net 43,225 44,254

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 dollars)

Net dollar long by $1.327 billion

22 Jun 2021 Prior week

week

Long 56,133 40,139

Short 73,708 58,019

Net -17,575 -17,880

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar long by $-0.703 billion

22 Jun 2021 Prior week

week

Long 61,955 68,675

Short 90,546 92,605

Net -28,591 -23,930

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar short by $-0.231 billion

22 Jun 2021 Prior week

week

Long 19,171 18,466

Short 15,885 15,201

Net 3,286 3,265