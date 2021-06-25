South Africa’s Steinhoff half-year earnings up 7% By Reuters

© Reuters.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African retail group Steinhoff reported on Friday a 7% increase in half-year core earnings, as store performance improved from COVID-19 lockdowns across its markets.
Steinhoff said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose to 686 million euros ($819 million) in the six months ended March 31, from a restated 639 million euros.
($1 = 0.8374 euros)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.