South Africa's Steinhoff half-year earnings up 7% By Reuters

Matilda Colman
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African retail group Steinhoff reported on Friday a 7% increase in half-year core earnings, as store performance improved from COVID-19 lockdowns across its markets.

Steinhoff said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose to 686 million euros ($819 million) in the six months ended March 31, from a restated 639 million euros.

($1 = 0.8374 euros)

