Slide in pharma stocks keeps Europe below record highs after volatile week

European shares hovered just below record highs on Friday as a slide in healthcare-related stocks more than offset a boost from the financial sector, although Credit Suisse rose after a Reuters report that it was considering a potential merger with UBS.

The scandal-hit Swiss bank was up 2.1% as the report said Credit Suisse’s management was under pressure to come up with an overhaul plan. UBS shares were up 0.1%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat by 0755 GMT, but was set to end the week modestly higher following sharp swings on concerns of higher inflation hitting real income and leading central banks to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve sending out mixed messages this week on how hot it would let inflation run, all eyes on Friday will be on the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, the central bank’s preferred inflation measure.

“Today’s May number is not expected to be immune to the continued move higher in prices and further increases in the PCE deflator could well reignite market concerns about a less than transitory inflation environment,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The STOXX 600 fell sharply from record highs last week after a surprisingly hawkish tone from Fed officials roiled global financial markets.