Singapore May manufacturing jumps 30% y/y, biggest gain in 10 years By Reuters

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s industrial output beat forecasts to rise 30.0% year-on-year in May, its fastest pace in about 10 years, buoyed by a low base effect due to the city-state’s coronavirus lockdown measures last year, official data showed on Friday.

Economists had expected a 23.6% increase, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. The rise was the biggest since November, 2010.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 7.2% in May, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. Economists had expected a 0.9% decline.

