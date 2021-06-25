Sensea Immersive Opens Doors in Canada

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Sensea Canada is set to open doors to the public, June 28, 2021, marking the official grand opening of the highly-anticipated Da Vinci Experience.

Brought to life through a combination of audio, visual, and sensory technology, the Da Vinci Experience is an immersive storytelling narrative that shares the life, work, and history of Leonardo Da Vinci. Having sold more than 10,000 tickets leading up to opening day, the grand opening has been highly anticipated across the Vancouver and Lower Mainland region.

Hosted by Sensea Immersive, the Da Vinci Experience is a production of Crossmedia Group from Florence, Italy, previously staged internationally, and the first time accessible in Canada or the US. To celebrate Monday’s grand opening, the Consuls General of Italy, Mexico, and France will all be in attendance.

Guests will enter a 13,300 sq. ft. facility, including 360-degree projections, 360 Dolby Sound, and virtual reality technology that highlights the historic moments behind the artwork, inventions, and academic contributions of the artist, inventor, engineer, innovator, and genius that is Leonardo Da Vinci. In addition to the video-mapping narrative and visual pairing, the Da Vinci Experience will feature 10 authentic replications of Da Vinci’s inventions. Recreated from historic notes and documents, these replicas provide a life-size look at the mind and curiosity of the world-famous Da Vinci.