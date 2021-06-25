SEC inquiry regarding Robinhood’s crypto business reportedly delays IPO By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Major cryptocurrency and stock trading app Robinhood is reportedly struggling to move forward with its initial public offering due to an ongoing review from securities regulators.

According to a Thursday report by Bloomberg, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has been questioning Robinhood about its cryptocurrency business, resulting in delays for the firm’s public offering plans. The company has been expanding its cryptocurrency offers since March, increasing its workforce and adding more crypto trading pairs.