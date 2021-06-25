Recent Developments, Community, Future Events By DailyCoin



StormX: Recent Developments, Community, Future Events



StormX has made tremendous improvements to offerings for its community in recent times.

The project has managed to strike some impressive partnerships as it looks to improve its reach in the market.

The CEO of StormX, Simon Yu, indicated that a great deal of work is being carried out to introduce debit cards and NFTs.

Most importantly, the community around StormX will soon be able to make key decisions.

StormX, the firm aiming to create a fusion between the traditional cashback model and blockchain technology, has continued to make great strides since its launch in 2015. Recently, StormX brought yet more good tidings that sparked excitement throughout its enthusiastic community.

The announcement of a number of new partners and investors in recent weeks has certainly been worthy of note as it went on to announce a round of $6.03 million growth. The CEO of StormX alluded to a variety of other developments in the pipeline which will see debit cards and NFTs introduced to the community network.

Recent Developments: Partners and Investors

Just when we thought it could not get any better for StormX, they sent waves of excitement rippling across the Cryptoverse with the announcement of high profile strategic investors at the conclusion of the latest round of growth.

The latest funding rally procured a whopping $6.03 million which will be employed to improve the product offering and its marketing.

The new investors jostling for a piece of the action include: C.K. Wang, the CEO of KooApps, Ohana Northwest LLC, and Plug & Play Ventures, to name but a few. It is important to note that these new investors are coming in at a tentative time with StormX in the midst of making crucial decisions about its future development.

According to Simon Yu, the CEO and Co-founder of StormX, the firm is elated at the number of strategic investors that believe in the vision of bridging “the traditional and the DeFi user base.” He went on to state that new investors will be instrumental in helping StormX to reach the “next milestone.”

So far StormX has garnered impressive metrics as the mobile app has seen over 1 million downloads and paid out a staggering $2.8 million in cryptocurrency cashback. Presently, users of StormX can shop at over 750 available shops and receive up to 87.5% crypto cashback.

Other developments include the gamification of its leaderboard, with prizes being allotted to the best shoppers, and additional member wallet integrations being made.

Cashback, one of the key features that StormX has become known for, is still ongoing. StormX is giving out gifts (crypto cashback) for father’s day on platforms including Café Britt, Wall Art, Bloomingdales, and more.

On the Flipside

At the time of writing, STMX is trading at $0.02234 , which marks a 5.02% fall over the last 24 hours.

Trading volume has slumped over the last 24 hours by a staggering 43.25%, settling at $18,049,732.

The Future of StormX

The development team at StormX has all hands on deck as they strive to introduce new and exciting offerings to their community. CEO Simon Yu disclosed in a series of tweets that innovations coming to the network would include debit cards and NFTs, with even more partnerships just around the corner.

Pre-registration for the debit card system is already live, which will further improve the utility of the token. Yu also hinted at a governance system, saying that he has been paying attention to some DAOs and is “excited the StormX community will be able to start making key decisions.”

