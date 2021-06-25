Race to find survivors as death toll in Miami condo collapse rises

Article content

Surfside — Rescue workers frantically scoured the rubble of a collapsed apartment block in a Miami suburb for signs of life on Friday, as the death toll from the disaster crept up and as nearly 100 people remained unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the media that three more bodies were pulled from the wreckage overnight. Another person was reported to have died on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in the state of Florida and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts,” the White House said on Friday.

On Thursday, search teams detected sounds of banging and other noises but no voices coming from the mounds of debris.

Early that morning, a large section of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, a barrier island town across Biscayne Bay from the city of Miami, crumbled to the ground, authorities said.

Footage captured by a security camera nearby showed an entire side of the building suddenly folding in two sections, one after the other, at about 1:30 a.m. (0530 GMT), throwing up clouds of dust.