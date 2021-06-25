Posthaste: Some of the jobs lost in the last 12 months might never come back, says economist

Good morning!

In the last year we’ve relied on technology more than ever to work remotely, do our grocery shopping and see our friends and family. It’s something that will likely stick, in some form, post-pandemic.

But just as tech giveth, tech taketh away — some jobs, that is.

Canadian consumers’ and businesses’ widespread embrace of technology in the past year was key to the domestic economy’s recovery after the first wave, TD Economics senior economist Sri Thanabalasingam wrote in a recent note.

But now that we’re accustomed to buying online, and we’ve perfected our work-from-home setups, technology will continue to play a more significant role in our post-pandemic lives.

That means that some jobs — mostly service roles like salespeople, office workers, and some food service employees — might not come back during the recovery, Thanabalasingam wrote.

“If consumers do not make a full return to in-store shopping, there will be less demand for salespersons …. Food establishments that had once served office workers may have to eliminate positions given the permanent reduction in foot traffic.”

Statistics Canada already identified many of these jobs as facing the highest risk of job transformation due to automation or technology; the agency’s top five at-risk occupations were office support workers, specialized services (such as chefs or hairstylists), salespeople, other service workers, and industrial, electrical and construction employees.

With the exception of office support, the occupation types also represented nearly 80 per cent of the pandemic-related job losses.

The pandemic will end up looking more like a labour reallocation shock, Thanabalasingam wrote, with some roles disappearing while others pop up in their place. The e-commerce boom means a need for more warehouse workers. And workers with digital technology skills will find themselves in high demand.

Some displaced workers may need to retrain, and Canadians who have experienced long-term unemployment — something the pandemic lifted to record highs — may have more trouble securing employment, both of which could prolong the labour market recovery.

Meanwhile, a Wednesday report from StatsCan found 40 per cent of Canadians have the highest level of job security, which the agency defined as jobs with no expected end date, that aren’t at risk of being transformed by automation and that are pandemic-resilient.

Another 44 per cent have jobs with at least two levels of job security — interestingly, the agency said, most of those Canadians have jobs that don’t have an defined end date and are pandemic-resilient.

Highly educated and higher-income Canadians were most likely to have the highest level of job protection, and job security increased with age — while just over 13 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds had high job security, 48 per cent of 35 to 54-year-olds did.

These findings could be important for measuring the recovery in the coming months, the report said, particularly given the focus on a potentially K-shaped rebound.