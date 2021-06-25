Philippine stocks jump on vaccine hopes, dovish c.bank

Article content

Philippine stocks hit more than one-week

highs on Friday, as market participants looked towards an

expected increase in vaccine supply, while the country’s central

bank reiterating its dovish stance further boosted sentiment.

A broader dollar retreat and a bipartisan U.S. Senate deal

on infrastructure spending also boosted emerging assets, with

the Thai baht strengthening from a 13-month low hit on Thursday.

Manila stocks rose 0.9% to register their fourth

weekly gain in five, a day after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

(BSP) cited continued risks from rising coronavirus infections

to keep policy accommodative, and left benchmark rates at a

record low.

The dovish stance means “local monetary policy normalisation

may indeed be a long way off and the real economy still has

leeway to take advantage of the low interest rate environment

and help lift economic recovery and expansion,” said Ruben Carlo

O. Asuncion, chief economist at The Union Bank of the

Philippines.

The country has also approved the emergency use of the

COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian vaccine developer Bharat

Biotech, and will receive a million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s

COVID-19 vaccine from Japan.

The Thai baht strengthened as much as 0.28% in its