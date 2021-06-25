Philippine stocks jump on vaccine hopes, dovish c.bank

Philippine stocks hit more than one-week

highs on Friday, as market participants looked towards an

expected increase in vaccine supply, while the country’s central

bank reiterating its dovish stance further boosted sentiment.

A broader dollar retreat and a bipartisan U.S. Senate deal

on infrastructure spending also boosted emerging assets, with

the Thai baht strengthening from a 13-month low hit on Thursday.

Manila stocks rose 0.9% to register their fourth

weekly gain in five, a day after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

(BSP) cited continued risks from rising coronavirus infections

to keep policy accommodative, and left benchmark rates at a

record low.

The dovish stance means “local monetary policy normalisation

may indeed be a long way off and the real economy still has

leeway to take advantage of the low interest rate environment

and help lift economic recovery and expansion,” said Ruben Carlo

O. Asuncion, chief economist at The Union Bank of the

Philippines.

The country has also approved the emergency use of the

COVID-19 vaccine developed by Indian vaccine developer Bharat

Biotech, and will receive a million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s

COVID-19 vaccine from Japan.

The Thai baht strengthened as much as 0.28% in its

best session since June 11, recovering from two consecutive

sessions of hitting over 13-month lows.

The baht had skidded lower after Thailand’s central bank on

Wednesday downgraded annual growth forecasts and pledged an

accommodative policy stance

Political uncertainty is also weighing. Hundreds of

pro-democracy protesters took to the streets on Thursday,

calling for the prime minister to resign.

South Korea’s won jumped most in more than a

month, a day after the country’s central bank said it expected

upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views it was shifting

to less accommodative stance

Stock markets across Asia rose, tracking U.S. indexes which

hit record highs overnight after and President Joe Biden

embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

Jakarta stocks rose nearly 1% to snap two sessions

of losses, while Malaysian shares registered their best

session in a week.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 9 basis points

at 6.52%

** Malaysia’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 1.09 basis points at

3.296%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0709 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan +0.08 -6.80 0.66 5.91

China +0.28 +1.15 1.12 3.85

India -0.05 -1.53 0.24 13.21

Indonesia -0.03 -2.77 0.59 1.14

Malaysia +0.14 -3.18 0.34 -4.06

Philippines +0.09 -0.97 0.94 -2.65

S.Korea +0.64 -3.68 0.51 14.94

Singapore +0.13 -1.51 0.12 9.83

Taiwan +0.46 +2.19 0.55 18.81

Thailand +0.35 -5.58 0.06 9.47

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi

Aich)

