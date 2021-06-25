Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

The Philippine peso weakened on

Friday, a day after the country’s central bank maintained a

dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its

lowest level in over one year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep

policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth

from the continued “threat of COVID-19 infections.”

The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be

flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to “remain

under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of

U.S. Fed tapering.”

Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier

investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S.

Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than

expected and signaled tapering its bond buying program.

The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter

lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose,

and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the

next in May.

The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting

13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its

annual growth forecasts.

But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the

second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose

marginally after six straight sessions of losses.

“Despite bullish global sentiment … we believe the double

whammy of COVID-19 and domestic political concerns would

continue to keep any rebound in check,” Phillip Securities

(Thailand) said in a note to clients.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks rose in Indonesia and

Manila, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs

overnight after President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate

infrastructure deal.

Taiwan stocks rose over 1% to their highest in more

than a month, while the Taiwan dollar also strengthened

to register its best session in two weeks. The dollar though was

on track for its second consecutive weekly loss.

South Korea’s won hit its highest level in over a

week, a day after the country’s central bank said it expected

upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views that the bank is

shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy.

The won was set for a modest weekly gain after weakening

nearly 2% last week.

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0334 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % S YTD %

DAILY

%

Japan +0.02 -6.86 0.75 6.01

China +0.11 +0.97 0.49 3.20

India +0.00 -1.48 0.00 12.94

Indonesia +0.03 -2.70 0.70 1.25

Malaysia +0.00 -3.32 0.14 -4.26

Philippines -0.11 -1.17 0.42 -3.15

S.Korea +0.50 -3.81 0.54 14.98

Singapore +0.03 -1.60 0.13 9.84

Taiwan +0.35 +2.07 0.84 19.15

Thailand +0.13 -5.79 0.51 9.97

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR