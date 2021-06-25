Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

Article content

The Philippine peso weakened on

Friday, a day after the country’s central bank maintained a

dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its

lowest level in over one year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep

policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth

from the continued “threat of COVID-19 infections.”

The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be

flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to “remain

under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of

U.S. Fed tapering.”

Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier

investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S.

Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than

expected and signaled tapering its bond buying program.

The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter

lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose,

and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the

next in May.

The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting

13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its

annual growth forecasts.

But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the

second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose