Opera announces support for Celo stablecoins in its crypto wallet app By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Opera announces support for Celo stablecoins in its crypto wallet app

According to a release issued on Friday, the inclusion of stablecoins is part of a broader integration with the Celo (CELO) network. Opera (NASDAQ:) says the move will enable greater payment flexibility for millions of its users around the world.

Celo’s stablecoins are tied to their respective fiat currency pegs with both cUSD and cEUR reportedly backed by a basket of cryptocurrencies, including (BTC) and Ether (ETH), held in the Celo Reserve.