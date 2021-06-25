Oil prices soar even as consumption remains below trend: Kemp

Article content

LONDON — Global oil consumption is set to return to pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2022, driven by a strong expansion in global manufacturing and freight transport as well as the gradual re-opening of major economies.

Booming consumption from miners, manufacturers, shipping and trucking firms, as well as private motorists, is expected to offset the continued loss of jet fuel consumption from quarantine restrictions on passenger aviation.

Global liquids consumption (including biofuels) is forecast to reach 100.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in March 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

For the first time since the onset of the epidemic, consumption will surpass the level for the corresponding month in 2019 (“Short-term energy outlook,” EIA, June 8).

Global consumption will have bounced back in less than two years, after falling by almost 20% or 20 million bpd at the worst point of the epidemic and lockdowns in April 2020.

The remarkable recovery in economic activity and oil consumption is mostly the result of a rapid deployment of effective vaccines in Europe and North America and strict quarantine controls in China and other parts of Asia.